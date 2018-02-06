Canada
February 6, 2018 11:32 am
Updated: February 6, 2018 11:57 am

Man killed in rollover near Outlook, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

A 57-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover south of Outlook, Sask.

Outlook RCMP say a 57-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 45.

Emergency services were called to the crash just south of Outlook, Sask., at around 8:30 a.m. CT on Monday.

READ MORE: Man dies after being struck by a vehicle near Estevan, Sask.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but police said he was from Outlook.

No one else was in the vehicle.

The RCMP traffic reconstructionist and coroner are investigating.

Outlook is approximately 75 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

