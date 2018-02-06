Man killed in rollover near Outlook, Sask.

Outlook RCMP say a 57-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 45.

Emergency services were called to the crash just south of Outlook, Sask., at around 8:30 a.m. CT on Monday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but police said he was from Outlook.

No one else was in the vehicle.

The RCMP traffic reconstructionist and coroner are investigating.

Outlook is approximately 75 kilometres south of Saskatoon.