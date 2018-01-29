Man killed in snowmobile crash near La Ronge, Sask.

A man is dead after a snowmobile crash in northern Saskatchewan.

The collision happened early Saturday morning at Sanderson Point near La Ronge.

READ MORE: OPP dive team recover body of missing snowmobiler from Sturgeon Lake

Police said the driver, a 22-year-old man from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released by La Ronge RCMP.

A passenger was taken to hospital with what police believe to be minor injuries.

Authorities said both men were wearing protective equipment.

RCMP, along with the coroner’s office, continue to investigate.

La Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.