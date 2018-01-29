Canada
January 29, 2018 1:15 pm
Updated: January 29, 2018 1:18 pm

Man killed in snowmobile crash near La Ronge, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Police said the driver of a snowmobile was killed in a crash near the northern Saskatchewan community of La Ronge.

File / Global News
A A

A man is dead after a snowmobile crash in northern Saskatchewan.

The collision happened early Saturday morning at Sanderson Point near La Ronge.

READ MORE: OPP dive team recover body of missing snowmobiler from Sturgeon Lake

Police said the driver, a 22-year-old man from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released by La Ronge RCMP.

A passenger was taken to hospital with what police believe to be minor injuries.

Authorities said both men were wearing protective equipment.

RCMP, along with the coroner’s office, continue to investigate.

La Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
La Ronge
La Ronge RCMP
La Ronge Saskatchwan
La Ronge Snowmobile Collision
La Ronge Snowmobile Crash
Sask RCMP
Snowmobile
Snowmobile collision
Snowmobile Crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News