Staying safe: Snowmobile organization offers tips during Safety Week

With around 34,000 registered snowmobilers around Manitoba and around 12,000 kilometres of trails, it’s clear that snowmobiling is a very popular activity around the province come winter time.

What snowmobile organizations are hoping to make even more clear is safe riding practices.

January 20-28 is International Snowmobile Safety Week and organizations around the world, including Snoman Inc. (Snowmobilers Manitoba) are putting safety at the forefront.

Yvonne Rideout, the organization’s executive director, said a big safety issue they see is some riders attempting much more than they can handle.

“I think riders need to ride to their ability and not try to overdo it,” Rideout said. “Take care and don’t go too fast and look out for other riders on the trails.”

Rideout also said riding solo is not something recommended.

“Never ride alone, always have a friend with you, and let someone know where you’re going and when you’ll be back,” she said.

“If something happened, you would have someone there to help out.”

Other tips from Rideout and Snoman Inc:

– When night riding, slow down.

– Snowmobiling and alcohol don’t mix, don’t drink and ride

– Know the risks, be prepared and make every trip a round trip

– Smart riders are safe riders. Take snowmobile safety training.

As part of safety week, the association is also offering 25 per cent off their online snowmobile safety course on their website, www.snoman.mb.ca, which all riders are encouraged to take.