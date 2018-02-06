1 dead, 2 injured after single-vehicle crash in Mississauga

One person is dead and two other people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 11 p.m. Monday near Eglinton Avenue and Mavis Road.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Const. Harinder Sohi told media at the scene it appears the driver lost control and struck a pole.

Police did not reveal why or how the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The age and identities of the victims have not been released.

#PRPMVC at MAVIS RD / EGLINTON AV #Mississauga. Single vehicle possibly struck a pole. Intersection is closed. Call came in at 10:59 pm. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) February 6, 2018