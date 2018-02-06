1 dead, 2 injured after single-vehicle crash in Mississauga
A A
One person is dead and two other people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 11 p.m. Monday near Eglinton Avenue and Mavis Road.
Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
READ MORE: Man dies after being ejected from car in Highway 427 crash
Const. Harinder Sohi told media at the scene it appears the driver lost control and struck a pole.
Police did not reveal why or how the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The age and identities of the victims have not been released.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.