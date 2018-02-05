Man dies after being ejected from car in Highway 427 crash

Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after a serious two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end on Monday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of Highway 427, south of Derry Road, at around 7:50 p.m.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update that one of the two vehicles involved in the crash had severe damage after it rolled over and landed in the ditch. The male driver was ejected and died at the scene.

Paramedics said the passenger, another man, was removed from the vehicle and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the second vehicle only received minor damage.

Officers closed a portion of the highway for several hours.