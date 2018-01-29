Man dies after being struck by a vehicle near Estevan, Sask.

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle just north of Estevan, Sask.

Estevan RCMP said the man was struck early Friday evening near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Township Road 25.

The 27-year-old man from Estevan was rushed to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing his name.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene until police arrived.

Traffic in the area was detoured for several hours while a traffic reconstructionist investigated.

Estevan RCMP continues to investigate and said no other details are being released at this time.