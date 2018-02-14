Canada
February 14, 2018 11:19 am
Updated: February 14, 2018 11:23 am

Driver killed in crash between semi, minivan near Esk, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision near Esk, Sask.

File / Global News
Humboldt/Lanigan RCMP say a 60-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Esk, Sask.

Police were called to the crash between a semi-trailer unit and a minivan on Highway 16 at around 11:10 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.

Police said the semi driver was not hurt.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist and the office of the provincial coroner are assisting with the investigation.

Esk is approximately 135 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

