Alberta driver charged in Macklin, Sask. crash

An Alberta driver has been charged after a crash in Macklin, Sask., on Thursday morning involving a pickup truck, a parked car and a power pole.

Unity RCMP said the driver of an eastbound truck lost control, crossed the roadway and hit a parked car.

The force of the collision knocked the car into a power pole.

Two men in the truck were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was charged with driving at a speed other than reasonable and safe, and driving without reasonable consideration for others.

SaskPower said people in the area can expect power outages in the near future when crews repair the power pole.