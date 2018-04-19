Melting snow and flooding closes over 60 roads in southern Alberta

There’s a lot of snow melting fast and it’s causing flooding issues for many southern Alberta communities, including Taber and Vulcan.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, an overland flooding alert was in place for Taber, Vulcan and Forty Mile County No. 8.

Vulcan County declared a local state of emergency. Multiple roads in the county remain closed. Motorists were warned to stay away from closed routes and use caution at all times because some roads may not be marked as closed yet.

“Do not travel through water covered roads, there may be hidden hazards,” the alert read. “Do not drive on roads that are barricaded or closed. Be cautious of rising water levels.”

For information on road closures, visit the county’s website for updates.

The reeve of Vulcan told Global News some streets are under several feet of water, as are some farmers’ fields. The region is bracing for more flooding since there’s still a lot of snow that hasn’t melted yet.

Pumps are being used to push water away from about five homes. Some basement flooding has been reported but so far, no main floor or major damage.

The worst flooding in recent history in the County of Vulcan. The Reeve tells me some streets are under 6 feet or more of water – so too are some farmers fields. With still a lot of snow left to melt in the region – they’re preparing for it to get much worse. pic.twitter.com/oyYevkO9VK — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) April 19, 2018

Similar conditions were reported in the Municipal District of Taber Thursday afternoon.

“Many roads are still impacted due to the overland flooding,” an alert issued at 4 p.m. said. “Avoid driving on roads that are not passable, do not pass barricades, they are in place for your safety. Reduce your speed especially in the dark.”

For the latest flooding and closure information in Taber, visit the region’s website.

An overland flooding alert was also issued at 10:30 a.m. for Forty Mile County No. 8.

A local state of emergency was declared in Taber at the end of March.

“There is overland flooding occurring within the county. Over 60 roads have been closed and many others have been compromised,” the alert said.

“Do not bypass or move barricades or travel through water covered roads as there may be unforeseen hazards. Operations staff continue to develop plans for the coming days including evaluation of risk areas and operational requirements.”

Anyone whose home is being impacted by flooding should call 403-867-3940.

Road closure locations and further updates are being posted on the county’s website.