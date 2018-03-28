Weather
Taber, Alberta declares local state of emergency due to overland flooding

A look at the flooding in the MD of Taber which spurred a local state of emergency.

The Town of Taber in southern Alberta has declared a local state of emergency because of overland flooding.

Wednesday evening’s development comes less than a week after the M.D. of Taber did the same due to the recent and rapid snow melt.

In a media release, the town said overland flooding is now affecting an area south of its water treatment plant on 40 Avenue, with water moving towards the facility.

“There is potential for impact to the water treatment plant,” the town officials said.  “However, no damage has occurred at this time.”

Town crews are working to clear ditches on the south side of the treatment plant and are helping with a drainage ditch to the west of the plant.

Taber residents are asked to check drainage on and around their properties to make sure they are clear and that water can reach the drains.

