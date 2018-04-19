Joe Montford to be inducted to Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour

He terrorized the opposition with his shaved head, huge biceps and scowl. This summer, he’ll be immortalized.

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cat Joe Montford will be inducted to the Wall of Honour at Tim Hortons Field during halftime of the Ticats game against the Edmonton Eskimos on Aug. 23.

“Knowing my name will be up at Tim Hortons Field every time I come to Hamilton is a great honour and one that’s right up there with being a Hall of Famer,” Montford said in a statement from the team on Thursday.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished on the field, but the things I remember most about being a Ticat were the great teammates and coaches I had, and obviously the fans. I can’t wait to share this with them in August.”

Montford, a native of Beaufort, N.C., was inducted to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

He spent eight seasons with Hamilton, winning a Grey Cup with the team in 1999.

“Joe Montford was not only one of the best players in Tiger-Cats franchise history, but also CFL history,” said Bob Young, caretaker of the Tiger-Cats.

Montford holds the number two spot in the team’s history for career defensive tackles (460), quarterback sacks (115) and fumble recoveries (18).

“He was a dominant pass-rusher throughout his career and his accomplishments as a Tiger-Cat make him an obvious choice,” Young said.

Montford was also named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player three times, and he ranks fifth all-time in CFL sacks, with 135.

Since 1998, 22 people have been named to the Ticats Wall of Honour. Montford will be the first to be inducted at Tim Hortons Field.