Tiger-Cats move Kent Austin from front office to consultant

The Tiger-Cats appear to be moving on from the Kent Austin era in Hamilton.

Football club CEO Scott Mitchell announced Thursday that Kent Austin will transition into a new role with the team as a consultant.

“Kent’s made a great contribution to a very successful period for the Tiger-Cats,” said Mitchell. “When you lead the team to three-straight Eastern finals and two Grey Cup appearances and play some of the most exciting playoff games in Tiger-Cats history, it’s a period of time that fans will never forget. We think we’re poised for another run and Kent has been a very important part of that architecture. We’re looking forward to his continued contribution, albeit in a new role.”

As Austin moves into a consulting role, the football operations structure remains intact under the leadership of general manager Eric Tillman, assistant general manager and director of football operations Shawn Burke, and assistant general manager and director of Canadian scouting Drew Allemang.

“With head coach June Jones, assistant head coach Orlondo Steinauer and defensive coordinator Jerry Glanville, in combination with the collective experience of Eric, Shawn and Drew, we feel very confident we have a structure and collective group of people who will help us get to where we want to be which is competing for the Grey Cup,” added Mitchell.

In over four seasons as a head coach in Hamilton, Austin led the Tiger-Cats to two East Division titles, three Eastern final appearances, and Grey Cup games in 2013 and 2014.

However, an 0-8 record out of the gate in 2017 led to Austin’s resignation as head coach. He named June Jones as his replacement as Austin remained with the club as VP of football operations.

Austin posted a .450 winning percentage in 80 games as head coach in Hamilton.