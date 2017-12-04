Hamilton Ticats name June Jones head coach in 2018

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are sticking with June Jones.

The team has announced that Jones will return as head coach in 2018.

Jones, 64, took over from Kent Austin on Aug. 24 and turned around the Ticats following their disastrous 0-8 start to finish 6-12.

“What June accomplished here as a head coach in the last half of the 2017 season was nothing short of remarkable,” said Austin, Hamilton’s vice-president of football operations.

“He is a strong leader with high character and extensive football knowledge, and we know he will be relentless in his efforts to put a winning product on the field in pursuit of a Grey Cup.”

Jones was in charge during Hamilton’s ill-fated attempt to hire former Baylor University football coach Art Briles.

Led by Jones, no team in the CFL had more wins (6) and points (12) from Labour Day until the end of the regular season.

Hamilton also scored the most points, had the most quarterback sacks and was No. 1 against the run during that same time frame.

The interim tag has been removed & @CoachJuneJones has been named the Head Coach of the @Ticats DETAILS: https://t.co/Lu2E3OqGMF pic.twitter.com/Ud25URNebf — CFL (@CFL) December 4, 2017

“I’m extremely excited to build on where we left off last season and ultimately continue working towards bringing a Grey Cup back to Hamilton,” said Jones. “I really felt an immediate connection with our players and this community when I arrived last season, and I’m grateful to Bob Young, Scott Mitchell and Kent Austin for this opportunity.”

Jones has also served a head coach in the NCAA at Southern Methodist University (2008-14) and the University of Hawaii (1999-2007), and in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers (interim in 1998) and Atlanta Falcons (1994-96).