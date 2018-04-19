Canadians may have had private Facebook messages shared in data harvesting scandal: officials

Canadians who use Facebook may have had their private messages sent through the platform accessed as part of a massive data harvesting scandal that has rocked the company in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Over 600,000 Canadians’ Facebook data shared with Cambridge Analytica in data leak

Speaking before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics, a senior leader at Facebook confirmed for the first time before Canadian officials that he could not rule out the possibility of private messages sent by Canadians being accessed and shared by app developers.

“It is possible that private messages were shared in small amounts as part of that,” said Robert Sherman, deputy privacy officer of Facebook Inc., who addressed the committee from California.

“I believe it’s possible but it’s something that we need to confirm.”

More to come …