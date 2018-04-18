NDP renew calls for conflict of interest changes following Bill Boyd’s environment charge sentencing

Opposition Leader Ryan Meili is saying Saskatchewan’s conflict of interest rules need to be bolstered, pointing to internal emails relating to Saskatchewan Party co-founder and former MLA Bill Boyd’s recent conviction on environmental charges.

Through an access to information request, the NDP obtained a permit application to the Water Security Agency (WSA) for an irrigation system dated May 1, 2017 for Boyd’s son. Boyd co-signed the

application. The permit was to install an irrigation pivot on a parcel of land purchased April 28, 2017.

In an April 28, 2017 email, WSA director of licensing and water use Jeff Hovdebo, told two other WSA employees, Brian Hauck and Aaron Schweitzer, a proposed irrigation project involved Boyd.

“FYI, this is Bill Boyd, MLA, former Minister of the Economy. He was referred to me by Susan and is applying on behalf of his son,” Hovdebo’s email said.

“Based on a discussion with Randy [Holmund] at [Ministry of Agriculture] they have had a fair bit of back and forth on this already as the soils were assessed by an outside agency and there is some dispute or holdup with the access to the Crown land. Sounds like there is some urgency to get this done this spring.”

Three minutes before sending that email, Hovdebo sent an email to “Mr. Boyd”, it is unclear whether that is Bill or his son, going over various regulatory information and forms relating to the irrigation application. Holmund and Hauck are carbon copied on this email.

On June 7, 2017, Hovdebo sent an email to WSA president Susan Ross that he heard from the agriculture ministry that a full sized irrigation pivot had already been installed, and extended to the land associated with the May 1 application.

In that email, Hovdebo said it looks like they may have a non-compliance issue on their hands.

This led to the environmental charges Boyd was eventually charged and pleaded guilty to. He was fined $35,000 and ordered to repair damaged coastline and protected grasslands.

Based on the obtained emails, Boyd’s irrigation permit was approved August 3, 2017.

“Here’s someone that went behind backdoors and got this permit, a very difficult permit for anyone in the public to get. He was able to get this through channels within the ministry using his role as an MLA to do that while the premier was the minister of the environment,” Opposition Leader Ryan Meili said.

“That’s a different type of access than anyone else has, and really isn’t the way that ministers or anyone in the government should be acting.”

Premier Scott Moe says he remembers talking about the situation surrounding the investigation into Boyd with WSA officials while serving as environment minister.

“I asked them most assuredly to ensure that the system that we have is exactly the same in this instance for anyone else across the province of Saskatchewan with respect to an investigation, which I understand was conducted by conservation officers in this case and then handed to justice,” Moe said.

Boyd was still a member of the Saskatchewan Party caucus at the time of the application. Moe said there may have been a conversation between himself and Boyd about the permit application, but he cannot recall.

However, the premier said people can rest assured that justice will be handled the same way for everyone, regardless if they are a MLA.

“The system does work and treats people, no matter their position in the province, in the same manner. So the people of the province can rest assured that their justice system, the environmental protection laws they have here in the province of Saskatchewan are strong and apply to everyone,” Moe said.

This renewed calls from the opposition to toughen up conflict of interest rules in the province during Question Period. Moe said that members regularly recuse themselves if they encounter a conflict in their duties, and disclosure documents are updated annually with the Conflict of Interest Commissioner. ​