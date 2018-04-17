Bill Boyd fined $35K, ordered to repair shoreline and protected grasslands

Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Bill Boyd has been fined a total of $35,000 after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to two environmental charges.

During proceedings in February, court heard Boyd not only cultivated wildlife habitat but made significant alterations to land along the river near Eston, Sask., for an irrigation system. He did the work without obtaining a permit or applying for one.

The charges were laid against Boyd in August 2017 after conservation officers investigated a possible violation of the Wildlife Habitat Protection Act two months earlier. It was alleged protected native grasslands adjacent to private land had been cultivated.

A tip to conservation officers the following month stated illegal work might be taking place on the banks of the South Saskatchewan River.

Investigators determined the two cases were related and found roughly five acres of protected native grasslands had been cultivated and a section of the river bank excavated.

Boyd was fined $28,000 for one charge under the Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010, and $7,000 under the Wildlife Habitat Protection Act.

He has also been order to remediate the damage to the shoreline and protected grasslands.

