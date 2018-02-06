Former Sask. MLA Bill Boyd pleads guilty to 2 environmental charges

Former Saskatchewan MLA Bill Boyd pleaded guilty to two environmental charges in a Kindersley courtroom on Tuesday.

Court heard that Boyd not only cultivated wildlife habitat but made significant alterations to land along the river near Eston, Sask., for an irrigation system. He also failed to obtain a permit.

READ MORE: Bill Boyd facing environment, wildlife protection charges

The Crown in this case said while it didn’t think Boyd’s actions were deliberate, someone in his position should have known better.

They also argued that Boyd be ordered to pay up to $5,000 for the first count and $25,000 to $30,000 for the second.

The former minister of economy will have to wait until April 17 to find out what type of fines will be imposed against him.