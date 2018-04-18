Delta police officers have increased their focus on high collision areas in the city and it looks like it’s beginning to pay off.

The number of collisions from January to March is down 17 per cent to 298 this year, compared to this time last year- which had 357.

To ensure the public is aware of their priorities, the police also released a list the 10 worst areas for collisions in the past three years.

The top 10 collision locations in Delta (2015-2017):

10500 block Nordel Way HWY. 91 Connector

17/Hwy. 91 Connector

91 Alex Fraser Bridge approach

Nordel Way and 120 Street and Nordel Way 116 Street

17 (and along 56 to 1 Street)

72 Avenue and Nicholson Road

Nordel Way and 84 and Nordel Way and 112 Street

Intersection of 56 Avenue and Hwy 10.

Intersection of 52 Avenue and Hwy. 17

Highway 17A and Ladner Trunk Road

Traffic officers also think that keeping the public informed might make motorists drive more responsibly.

Sgt. Sukh Sidhu says, “we are leveraging technology to ensure we consistently focus our enforcement efforts on the high collision spots.”

Today, they are launching a new Twitter account to keep the public aware at all times. Their twitter account is @DPDTraffic.