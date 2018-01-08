Delta car crash responsible for brief power surge Sunday night
Did your lights flicker or go out briefly around 7:30 Sunday night?
Well a car crash in Delta appears to be to blame.
The car, with two people inside, crashed into a pole at Nordel Way and Brooke Road.
The pole is used for high voltage transmission and following the crash a surge was reported by many people throughout the Lower Mainland and even Vancouver Island.
BC Hydro confirms the pole was destroyed in the crash.
The two people in the car escaped with minor injuries.
Police say Brooke Road between Nordel and 85B Avenue will be closed until crews repair the pole.
There was a lot of discussion about the surge on social media Sunday night.
Global News has reached out to BC Hydro for comment.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.