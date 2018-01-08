Delta car crash responsible for brief power surge Sunday night

Did your lights flicker or go out briefly around 7:30 Sunday night?

Well a car crash in Delta appears to be to blame.

The car, with two people inside, crashed into a pole at Nordel Way and Brooke Road.

The pole is used for high voltage transmission and following the crash a surge was reported by many people throughout the Lower Mainland and even Vancouver Island.

BC Hydro confirms the pole was destroyed in the crash.

Hi there, apologies for missing this. A power pole in the Delta area was destroyed in a motor vehicle crash. This caused a momentary outage on a large transmission line. — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 8, 2018

The two people in the car escaped with minor injuries.

Police say Brooke Road between Nordel and 85B Avenue will be closed until crews repair the pole.

There was a lot of discussion about the surge on social media Sunday night.

@bchydro what does it mean when my lights flicker and one of my electronics turns off but the power doesn't actually turn off. So weird. Never had that before. — Candice (@Candice1980) January 8, 2018

The flickering is really widespread, from Tofino to North Vancouver, Gulf Islands, Vancouver, all the suburbs… (Just chatting with friends on Twitter and Facebook about it) — Lindsay Brown (@Lidsville) January 8, 2018

its all the way up to prince george & edmonton! — Kyla (@kylajmo) January 8, 2018

Our transmission grid is connected to Alberta so we haven’t heard specifically but it may have been related. — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 8, 2018

It happened everywhere. Check out FB. All across lower mainland people are talking about the power surge. — Anette Kimber (@anettekimber) January 8, 2018

Global News has reached out to BC Hydro for comment.