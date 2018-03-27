Dashcam shows driver going wrong way on highway moments before head-on crash

Dashcam video posted to YouTube shows a driver going the wrong way on Highway 99 moments before being involved in a head-on crash in Delta on Sunday.

The video shows a Volkswagen Golf travelling southbound in the northbound lane. As it passes the car with the dashcam, it can then be seen in the rear dashcam continuing down the highway.

Deas Island Traffic Services RCMP says the car, driven by a 26-year-old man from Vancouver, had actually gone the wrong way through the George Massey Tunnel as well.

Authorities received numerous 911 calls from concerned motorists.

Shortly after the dashcam video was recorded, the Volkswagen collided head-on with a northbound travelling grey Toyota Rav 4. The collision happened just south of the Highway 17 overpass.

A third vehicle, a grey Honda Pilot, was also involved in the collision.

The driver of the Volkswagen suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 19-year-old woman passenger in the Toyota Rav 4 suffered serious injuries, while the 48-year-old driver from Surrey suffered unknown injuries.

All three were rushed to hospital.

The driver and passenger of the Honda Pilot suffered minor injury and were treated and released at the scene.

At this time, it is not known how the driver of the Volkswagen ended up in the wrong lane.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances by which the driver ended up traveling in the wrong direction,” RCMP Const. Manjit Gill said in a statement.

The northbound lane of Highway 99 was closed for a number of hours while the investigation was underway, with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services (ICARS) and the Delta police.

RCMP are asking anyone who was a witness to this collision and have not already spoken to police to contact Deas Island Traffic Services at 778-290-2400 and site file 2018-949.