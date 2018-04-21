Trending bachelorette destinations for your girl gang

Planning a wedding can be stressful, but a weekend with your closest girlfriends shouldn’t be. There are an abundance of bachelorette destinations for Canadians that include a mélange of activities, such bar and restaurant hopping, hiking or sightseeing, that would work for your whole crew.

“It’s all about finding something that works for your girl gang,” says Claire Newell, president at Travel Best Bets.

That means figuring out budgets and finding something that is appealing and convenient for everyone.

Here is a list of bachelorette destinations that have seen the biggest increase in searches this year compared to last year, according to KAYAK.com and Travel Best Bets.

Tampa

Canadians have Florida on the brain for travel this year. Tampa saw a 48 per cent increase in searches this year compared to last year and also ranked among the top searched-for destinations for Calgarians. Whether you decide to stay in Tampa or explore Sarasota and the nearby keys, this area of Florida offers both fun and relaxing activities. Spend the day SUP’ing (Stand Up Paddleboarding) or riding the roller coasters at Busch Gardens. The clubs may not be as big or as lavish as Miami, but Ybor City bars have been likened to Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Median airfaire price from Calgary: $479

Luxury Hotel: The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota ($483)

Budget Hotel: The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa ($110)

Nashville

Canadians love Nashville. It continues to top KAYAK’s trending lists year after year. Searches from Edmonton and Vancouver spiked over 40 per cent compared to last year. The city’s Southern charm is contagious and is so lively that your bachelorette may never want to leave. A drink at some of the famous Honky Tonk bars might lead to some impromptu line dancing, so consider scheduling a lesson so your group will fit right in. Visit the legendary Blue Bird Cafe, known for breaking massive artists as well as surprise acoustic performances by household names. And for a different view of the city, book a BYOB “pedal bar” — a 15-person bicycle tour that takes you all around the city, stopping at different hotspots along the way.

Median airfare from Vancouver: $466

Median airfare from Edmonton: $515

Luxury Hotel: Thompson Nashville ($619)

Budget Hotel: Club – Hotel Nashville Inn & Suites ($193)

Punta Cana

With searches to Punta Cana up 22 per cent from Halifax, sometimes a laid back, all-inclusive trip is the way to go. Everything is taken care of and you can focus on hanging out with your friends, lounging in the sun and having a relaxing time. One of the top-rated luxury hotels, Breathless Punta Cana, is not only adults only, but also has a popular bachelorette package called Last Fling Before The Ring, which includes beach chair reservations, a spa day and bottle service.

Luxury Hotel: Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa – Adults Only ($393)

Budget Hotel: Bavaro Princess All Suites Resort Spa & Casino ($153)

Los Angeles

If you’re looking for a laid-back vibe, palm trees and California sun, Los Angeles and its electric neighbourhoods is the way to go. Staying by the beach allows you to rent bikes and ride along the coast, as you stop along the way for your favourite brunch spots and cocktails. After a night out with girls, head to Venice Beach. It’s a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. The rooftop bar at Hotel Erwin is a popular destination to view an epic sunset. And if you’re feeling adventurous, why not road-trip to Malibu? About an hour north of LA, you’ll find rolling hills and a Mediterranean climate. If you’re looking to try out local wines, Malibu Wine Hikes offers group or private tours, where you learn about the farm and get to meet Stanley the Giraffe at Saddlerock Ranch.

Luxury Hotel: The Ritz-Carlton, LA ($620)

Budget Hotel: Hollywood Inn ($150)

Cancun

If you feel like you missed out on an epic Spring Break or Grad Trip, consider a bachelorette in Cancun. Mexico is an easy and often inexpensive getaway, no matter where in Canada you live, with median prices from Ottawa at $571. Relax on the beach during the day or book a group surfing lesson as a fun bonding experience. Looking to add some culture to your beach lounging? The Mayan ruins, Chichen Itza and El Rey Ruins are popular day trips only a couple of hours away from Cancun. If you’re looking for a fun nightlife, Coco Bongo and The City Nightclub are known worldwide.

Luxury Hotel: Live Aqua Beach Resort ($602)

Budget Hotel: Smart Cancun by Oasis ($82)

Miami

Whether you’re looking to post up at the beach to catch some rays or dance all day at one of Miami’s infamous pool parties, this city has something for everyone. From over the top nightclubs like LIV to celebrity-filled beach parties at Nikki Beach, a bachelorette in Miami will be one for the books. And, while food may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Miami, you won’t want to miss out on a group dinner at Baoli. Not only will you be dining under romantically lit trees, but the lively music and entertainment during your meal is bound to get the entire group excited for the rest of the weekend.

Median airfare from Toronto: $429

Luxury Hotel: 1 Hotel South Beach ($735)

Budget Hotel: Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort ($151)

Montreal

When planning a bachelorette, don’t forget about exploring your own backyard. Montreal can be as pricey or as inexpensive as you make it, and its restaurant scene rivals that of New York City. Take a stroll up Mount Royal for an epic view of the city or treat yourself at a relaxing spa day at Spa Bota Bota. Pretend you’re in Paris and hang out in Old Montreal, starting with a café and croissant at Olive & Gourmando, then start your night off with a glass of bubbles to toast the bride at La Champagnerie, a Champagne bar.

Luxury Hotel: Ritz-Carlton Montreal

Budget Hotel: Hotel Universel Montreal

New York

Why not celebrate your last days as a single person in the city that never sleeps? New York City has everything a bachelorette could want for a variety of budgets — from boozy all day brunches to serene strolls along the High Line. Since you’ll likely be eating and drinking your way through the city, why not start your day off with a Soul Cycle or Barry’s Bootcamp class? If that’s not your group’s scene, explore the city from a different perspective by taking a boat tour around Manhattan. You can charter a catamaran or head up to Hell’s Kitchen for a ride on the lobster boat. (Pro Tip: the lobster boat is a free, 45-minute boat ride with drinks and plenty of food and lobster available for purchase — just be sure to reserve your seat beforehand!)

Median airfare from Montreal: $277

Luxury Hotel: The Plaza ($1,234)

Cheap Hotel: Hotel Bpm- Brooklyn ($129)

Methodology

All data is based on median airfares and is intended to be used as a guide. Travel dates are May 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2018, with search dates of Oct. 15, 2017, through April 15, 2018. All flights considered are economy, round-trip.