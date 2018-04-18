Crime
April 18, 2018 9:35 am
Updated: April 18, 2018 9:47 am

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death on Portland Street in Dartmouth.

Neil Benedict/ Global News
Halifax Regional Police have charged a 68-year-old man with second-degree murder following the death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday night.

Police say they responded to a report of an injured man inside a residence in the first block of Portland Street at 8:49 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Emergency Health Services pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Darren Clyde Reid of Dartmouth.

In a news release Wednesday, police say Joseph Noel Landry of Dartmouth has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Reid’s death. He was arrested at the scene.

Landry is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday morning to face the charge.

