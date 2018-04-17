Halifax police investigating suspicious death at Dartmouth apartment

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment in Dartmouth.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment in the 0-100 block of Portland Street to a report of a man in distress at 8:49 p.m. on Monday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police say his death is being treated as suspicious.

Investigators and the HRP Forensic Identification Unit were on scene overnight.

Police say their investigation is in its preliminary stages and are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5016.

Follow @RebeccaLau