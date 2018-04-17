Halifax police declare man’s death in Dartmouth a homicide, 68-year-old in custody

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) have declared the suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., on Tuesday night to be a homicide.

Police announced the official ruling on Wednesday night after the province’s medical examiner performed an autopsy.

The victim has been identified as Darren Clyde Reid, 52, of Dartmouth.

Police say they responded to a report of an injured man inside a residence in the 0-100 block of Portland Street at 8:49 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Emergency Health Services pronounced the man dead at the scene.

HRP say they arrested a 68-year-old man, also from Dartmouth, at the scene. Police say the two men knew each other and that the incident was not a random act.

The man remains in custody and police say charges are expected.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016.

The death is the third to be declared a homicide in the Halifax Regional Municipality this year.