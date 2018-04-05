Man found on Idylwyld Drive with gunshot wound

Police believe a man who suffered a non-life-threatening wound was shot by a pellet gun.

Officers were called to the 1000-block of Idylwyld Drive North at around 5 a.m. CT Thursday from a passerby who said someone may have been shot.

READ MORE: Alleged driver of stolen car found hiding in shed

A 46-year-old man was found with an unspecified wound and taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

The targeted enforcement section has taken over the investigation and are trying to determine where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.