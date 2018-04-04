Man slashed in random attack while waiting at a bus stop in Saskatoon

A man suffered stab wounds to his face and back during a random attack Tuesday evening at a Saskatoon bus stop.

Police said it started when a man approached a group of people at a bus stop in the 1300-block of 20th Street West and became verbally aggressive.

He then began swinging a knife, striking a 63-year-old man near his mouth, temple and shoulder before knocking him to the ground.

When the injured man tried to leave, the attacker allegedly followed him and tried unsuccessfully to steal his backpack.

The suspect then fled on foot.

A 63-year-old man was taken to Royal University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a man in his late 20s, five-foot five with a muscular build, short dark hair and clean-shaven. He was wearing a black hat, black pants and a yellow bunny hug.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Global’s Meaghan Craig