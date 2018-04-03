Murder charge laid in Saskatoon death

A second-degree murder charged has been laid in Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2018.

Police were called to an apartment in the 200-block of 5th Avenue North late Sunday evening for a report of an injured man.

Colin Sutherland, 54, was found dead by officers. He was from the Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged in his death.

Saskatoon police said they were known to each other.

She is scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.