Crime
April 3, 2018 7:42 am

Murder charge laid in Saskatoon death

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A woman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Colin Sutherland.

Jaye Cee Cameron / Supplied
A A

A second-degree murder charged has been laid in Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2018.

Police were called to an apartment in the 200-block of 5th Avenue North late Sunday evening for a report of an injured man.

READ MORE: How Saskatoon police homicide investigations have evolved

Colin Sutherland, 54, was found dead by officers. He was from the Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged in his death.

Saskatoon police said they were known to each other.

She is scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5th Avenue North
5th Avenue North Saskatoon
Homicide
Saskatoon Homicide
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Second Degree Murder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News