Murder charge laid in Saskatoon death
A A
A second-degree murder charged has been laid in Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2018.
Police were called to an apartment in the 200-block of 5th Avenue North late Sunday evening for a report of an injured man.
READ MORE: How Saskatoon police homicide investigations have evolved
Colin Sutherland, 54, was found dead by officers. He was from the Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation.
A 30-year-old woman has been charged in his death.
Saskatoon police said they were known to each other.
She is scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.