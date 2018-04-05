Alleged driver of stolen car found hiding in shed

A man who tried to evade Saskatoon police is facing a number of charges after he was found hiding in a shed.

Officers spotted a Ford Taurus with a stolen licence plate early Wednesday morning on 34th Street.

The driver sped off when police tried to pull the car over. Officers did not chase the Taurus but found it a short time later parked at a home in the 300-block of Ottawa Avenue South.

The alleged driver was found hiding in a shed and arrested.

A check of the Taurus found it had been stolen.

The 34-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with evading police, dangerous driving, break and enter, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

He was also wanted on outstanding warrants.