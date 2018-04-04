Crime
April 4, 2018 6:11 pm
Updated: April 4, 2018 6:12 pm

Standoff in Pleasant Hill neighbourhood

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

There is a large police presence at a standoff in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

Tyler Schroeder / Global News
Saskatoon police are currently at a standoff in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

A man has barricaded himself inside a home in the 100-block of Avenue U South.

Police believe he has a knife.

Officers are asking the public to please avoid the area at this time.

Avenue U South
Barricaded
Knife
Pleasant Hill Neighbourhood
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Standoff
Standoff

