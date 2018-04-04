Standoff in Pleasant Hill neighbourhood
Saskatoon police are currently at a standoff in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
A man has barricaded himself inside a home in the 100-block of Avenue U South.
Police believe he has a knife.
Officers are asking the public to please avoid the area at this time.
