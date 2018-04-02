Naloxone given to men suspected of drug overdose: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say two men were reported to be suffering from the effects of a suspected drug overdose in the Riversdale neighbourhood on Monday.

A medical distress call came in at roughly 7:30 a.m. CT at an apartment in the 500-block of Avenue G South.

Upon arrival, officers located the two occupants.

Police were told the complainant had administered a dose of Naloxone, however one of the men was unresponsive and officers administered two additional doses and first aid.

Medavie Health Services West paramedics administered Naloxone to the second man when they arrived.

Police said both men regained consciousness. They were taken to hospital and are believed to be in stable condition.

The public is being reminded by Saskatoon police any drug that has not been prescribed by a doctor or dispensed by a pharmacist, poses a very serious risk of injury or even death.