March 18, 2018 6:01 pm

Weyburn Police Service warning public about cocaine laced with fentanyl

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police believe cocaine laced with fentanyl is circulating in Weyburn, Sask.

Weyburn Police Service
The Weyburn Police Service has taken to social media to warn the public that they believe cocaine laced with fentanyl is circulating in the city.

The police service said via Twitter on Saturday that cocaine with fentanyl in it has been found in Weyburn.

Story continues below

In light of numerous drug overdoses in Saskatoon, people are being asked by Weyburn police to turn in the suspected drug to them without fear of arrest or prosecution.

On Friday, RCMP were called to a sudden death at a home in the town of Maidstone. When officers arrived, one man was pronounced dead and another man later died at the scene.

Investigators believe the deaths may be the result of a drug overdose, but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

RCMP also said Friday that fentanyl may still be circulating in the province.

Weyburn is approximately 340 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

Global News