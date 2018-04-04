King Street pilot project: Toronto police face ‘unique challenge’ when it comes to issuing tickets

Several videos posted on Twitter of cars appearing to drive illegally on King Street has prompted new questions on a lack of enforcement along the route.

In two of the videos, Toronto police officers are seen allowing cars to continue driving down a stretch of King Street where vehicles are supposed to turn off.

“The drivers were not respecting the rules and just driving straight through the intersection,” said Kevin Vuong, whose friend took the video just before midnight on Saturday.

“I was upset, but I was also disappointed.”

In an attempt to improve street car service, vehicles are no longer allowed to drive straight through certain sections along the route and have to turn right instead.

The City of Toronto has marked those routes with signs that tell drivers they are not allowed to go straight through the intersection.

“There are the signs you can’t read — the ones that we have,” said King Street restaurant owner, Al Carbone.

“And cluttering up the street with signs is useless.”

Toronto police said the situation on King Street is a ‘unique challenge’ for drivers and the police who are charged with ticketing them.

“Most drivers have not experienced this type of set up on the roadway. People are expected to make mistakes,” said Const. Clint Stibbe.

Police said the number of officers patrolling King Street has dropped significantly since they started ticketing in full force at the beginning of the pilot project in late 2017.

Stibbe said the vast majority of public are obeying the signs, but even if officers see someone breaking the new King Street laws they may have to prioritize other calls while on duty.

“We’re never going to be able to stop every single car that commits the offence,” he said.

“Currently it is not hazardous in the sense that if a person goes through that intersection failing to obey the sign they get caught behind a streetcar. It’s not a hazardous offence.”

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto said “driver compliance may be a problem” and that officials are looking at possible solutions and areas for Toronto police to target enforcement.

“We are considering additional signage where feasible, including illuminated signage at select intersections, to further clarify the restrictions,” said Jacquelyn Hayward Gulati, director of transportation infrastructure management.

Meanwhile, Mayor John Tory said the city has to continue with public education on the matter.

“We have to assume there has to be tourists or other people who haven’t been downtown since the pilot project was on and we have to do a reasonable amount of enforcement,” he said.