King Street pilot project: ticketing begins for motorists who disobey traffic signs

Motorists who disobey the traffic signals for the King Street pilot project will be hit with fines and demerit points beginning on Monday.

The grace period to adapt to the new road rules on King Street has ended and motorists caught making the wrong turn or going straight through without turning in the right direction will be hit with a $110 ticket and two demerit points.

The project – which launched last week and will run for a year – aims to give priority to streetcars along what is the busiest surface transit route in the city and one that has been plagued by slow travel speeds and overcrowding.

Vehicles are no longer allowed to drive straight through between Bathurst and Jarvis streets. Meanwhile, left-hand turns are also banned on the stretch of King Street.

Motorists are largely only permitted to drive one block before having to turn right, and there is no on-street parking in the pilot area. Taxis are allowed to travel through the intersections only between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

According to TTC ridership statistics, the 504 King streetcar has an average daily ridership of around 65,000 people compared to 20,000 vehicles that use the street.

The TTC will prepare a full report at the project’s conclusion, which is slated to end in December 2018, and take it to their board and then city council with recommendations.

