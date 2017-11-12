‘It’s a good thing’: TTC riders pleased with new King Street pilot project

Mike Hamilton rides the 504 King Streetcar several times a week, and with the new King Street pilot project, he says he’s ready to get to his destinations faster.

“It’s a good thing … it could get pretty jammed up with people walking across lights when they shouldn’t and cars going every which way,” Hamilton said.

“It has to be one or the other … I think transit should win.”

On Sunday, the city kicked off its year-long pilot project to minimize congestion and improve the flow of traffic on King Street.

According to TTC ridership statistics, the 504 King streetcar has an average daily ridership of around 65,000 people compared to 20,000 vehicles that use the street.

The King Street Pilot Project involves several new measures including traffic restrictions, the prioritization of public transit and improved street access for cyclists.

READ MORE: Toronto’s King Street pilot project launches Sunday: what you need to know

Vehicles are no longer able to drive straight through King Street between Bathurst and Jarvis streets with the exception of licensed taxis, which can move through the intersection between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Const. Gregory Manuel with Traffic Services was on duty Sunday, handing out warnings to those vehicles who weren’t abiding by the new rules.

“We are just doing our best to educate them and get them up to speed. They need to figure out routes and where they are on King Street,” Manuel said.

“It’s creature of habit in a sense that people are used to the routes they take and this is the way they drive and suddenly you can’t drive that way anymore you have to find a new route.”

The project is scheduled to run until Dec. 31, 2018.

—With files from David Shum