Toronto’s King Street pilot project: what you need to know

Downtown Toronto will undergo a major shakeup to one of its busiest thoroughfares when a portion of King Street is put to the test with a year-long pilot project to minimize congestion and improve the flow of traffic.

The King Street Pilot Project involves several new measures including traffic restrictions, the prioritization of public transit and improved street access for cyclists.

According to TTC ridership statistics, the 504 King streetcar has an average daily ridership of around 65,000 people compared to 20,000 vehicles that use the street.

What is the pilot project start and end date?

The project is scheduled to begin on Nov. 12 and run no longer than Dec. 31, 2018.

What area will be affected?

The pilot project on King Street will be between Bathurst and Jarvis streets.

Impact for transit riders:

Streetcar stops have moved to the far side of each intersection with protected passenger waiting areas in the curb lane.

King at Bathurst and King at Portland are the two locations where streetcar stops will stay on the near side of the intersection and on the sidewalks.

Impact for drivers:

Drivers are not allowed to drive through the Bathurst and Jarvis Street intersections. Vehicles must turn left or right.

Vehicles travelling on north-south streets can still cross King Street.

Vehicles turning right onto King Street must turn into the streetcar lane.

There is no on-street parking. Parking is available on some side streets and in parking lots and garages near King Street.

Left turns will not be permitted on King Street.

At some intersections, there will be an advanced right turn green arrow for vehicles.

Impact for cyclists:

Cyclists can travel straight through at intersections on King Street.

“Bike boxes” are marked on the pavement to help cyclists make left turns at the intersections of King at Peter and King at Simcoe.

Impact for pedestrians:

Some intersections will have advance right green arrows for vehicles. Pedestrians are advised to wait for the signals before crossing.

Impact for taxis:

Taxis are allowed to travel through the intersections from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. only.

Dedicated on-street taxi spots are available for pickups.

What about passenger pickups or drop-off locations for deliveries?

As parking in the King Street pilot area is no longer permitted, vehicles will have access to dedicated on-street spaces for passenger pickup and drop-off.

Similar conditions apply to vehicles for short-term loading and deliveries.

Marked spots will also be available for people with accessibility issues.

Impact for ridesharing users:

Ridesharing vehicles are not allowed to use reserved dedicated on-street taxi spots and are subject to the same restrictions as all other motor vehicles.

— With a file from Nick Westoll