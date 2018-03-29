Politics
March 29, 2018 6:18 pm
Updated: March 29, 2018 6:19 pm

Photo radar could be coming to roadways throughout Halifax

By Video Journalist  Global News

Vehicles travelling at high speeds can sometimes lead to serious or fatal outcomes when collisions are involved – an effort is underway by Halifax staff to introduce safety measures that may make drivers think twice about slamming the gas pedal at red lights. Alexa MacLean has more.

Serious injuries and fatalities can often be the result of vehicle collisions in any city.

That’s why one regional councillor is hoping city staff will bring back a report in favour of introducing new roadway safety systems.

“If you look at the data from other jurisdictions that have studied red-light cameras, photo radar, electronic speed detection, all of them indicate that when you put these kinds of systems in place, they reduce the number of collisions,” Coun. Shawn Cleary said.

Coun. Cleary sits on the Transportation Standing Committee and had his motion approved to request a staff report on the feasibility, benefits and authority to install red-light cameras and electronic speed detection devices throughout the municipality.

“So, staff walks away now and looks at the different data that’s available. We’ll work closely with Halifax Regional Police and the recommendations that they have and then prepare a report for the committee to review,” Nick Ritcey said, a senior communications adviser with the city.

According to Halifax Regional Police statistics, two pedestrians were killed as a result of vehicle collisions this January.

Cleary believes that the potential safety outcomes of implementing new traffic systems, far outweighs any negative public pushback.

“It’s one of those difficult, political-will decisions. I think we do it because there’s data to say it makes our streets safer,” he said.

Councillor Shawn Cleary
electronic speed detection
Halifax Regional Police
Pedestrian collisions
Photo Radar
Red light Cameras
Transportation Standing Committee

