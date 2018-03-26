‘Shed many, many tears’: Former applicant alleges invasive exam by RCMP doctor

A former RCMP applicant says that an “internal examination” conducted by an RCMP doctor more than 40 years ago is still too painful to recall.

The woman, who agreed to share her story anonymously, alleges that as an applicant for the RCMP, she underwent an invasive medical examination in St. John’s.

“I know what he did. He did an internal examination that was very invasive,” she said.

“I don’t remember if there was any instruments involved. But at the time, I felt like they were unnecessary.”

READ MORE: Former male RCMP applicant hopes for an ‘explanation’ of invasive examination

The woman said she told herself she was being too sensitive and suppressed her feelings until Global News reported on an investigation by Halifax Regional Police into a former RCMP doctor with more than 100 complaints of inappropriate conduct while conducting medical examinations.

The complaints are alleged to have occurred at the RCMP health services office in Bedford, N.S., between 1981 and 2003, and include claims of unnecessary breast, vaginal and rectal examinations.

Last week police in Newfoundland announced that they’d received several complaints about the same doctor.

“The physician for the RCMP who was conducting physicals in that region, was also conducting them in this province,” said Const Geoffrey Higdon, a spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC).

The doctor, Donald MacLeod Campbell, has denied any wrongdoing and police have not laid charges in their investigation.

Campbell worked for the RCMP until 2003. The retired doctor also had a family practice at a medical clinic in Albro Lake, N.S.

WATCH: ‘Multiples of Dozens’ allege sex assault by RCMP doctor

RCMP now offering limited public comments

The RCMP say that regular health assessments do not include rectal, breast, or gynecological examinations.

The Mounties say that the policy has been in place since the late-2000s “for periodic health assessments of regular members, since January 2007. For recruits, since December 2009.”

However, when asked what the policy was prior to 2007, the Mounties said that after careful consideration they’ve decided to limit public comments to “protect the integrity of ongoing investigations.”

READ MORE: Newfoundland police investigating ‘historic’ allegations of sexual assault by RCMP doctor

Complaint filed

The woman told Global News that she has now filed a complaint with the RNC but doesn’t remember the doctor’s identity.

“I’ve shed many, many tears over this.”

She says that after her medical, the RCMP rejected her application.

“I thank my lucky stars that they did turn me down … because, if that’s how it was gonna start, it certainly wasn’t gonna end there, now was it?” she said.