Former male RCMP applicant hopes for an ‘explanation’ of invasive examination

WARNING: This post contains explicit language of a sexual nature, discretion is advised.

A former applicant to the RCMP says that he felt nervous in the moments after he says was invasively examined by a doctor that more than a 100 former Mounties and applicants say carried out inappropriate medical examinations and periodic health assessments.

The accuser – a Nova Scotia man who has since left the province — spoke to Global News on the condition of anonymity.

Nearly twenty years ago the man underwent a physical exam before being approved for cadet training.

READ MORE: RCMP estimates doctor allegedly sexually abused ‘dozens’ of forces members

The man says that he remembers wearing a gown and having to lie on a table.

“That’s when he inserted his finger up my rectal cavity and did an exam,” the applicant said.

“He had these large fingers. They were very round, and I just felt kind of nauseous at the time.”

The RCMP say that rectal examinations are not regularly performed during a medical assessment.

WATCH: ‘Multiples of Dozens’ allege sex assault by RCMP doctor

The man says that although the exam was invasive, he did not know what to expect from a medical examination and never filed a complaint.

“We thought this medical doctor [was] just doing his job,” the former applicant said.

That changed after he saw reports of a sexual assault investigation into RCMP doctor, Donald MacLeod Campbell.

“I had seen some news stories on the various networks … When I had seen the headlines, I knew exactly who they were talking about,” the man said.

The allegations span 23 years, up to the year 2003 and include both male and female RCMP applicants and serving members.

The alleged incidents include breast, gynaecological and rectal examinations and are alleged to have occurred between 1981 and 2003 at the RCMP’s Health Services Office in Bedford.

The RCMP say those type examinations are not regularly performed during an assessment.

Investigation ongoing, complaints growing

Halifax Regional Police, who are leading the investigation, say that their investigation is ongoing.

“The investigation is active and ongoing and as of right now, we have in excess of a hundred complaints,” said Const. Carol McIsaac, a spokesperson for the Halifax police.

Campbell refused to comment when asked about the alleged procedures but told Global News he was only doing a normal exam and filling out forms.

The accuser says he hopes and prays there is a logical explanation for everything.

“But, if it turns out this was sexual assault, I’ll be upset and disappointed, not only with the doctor, but with the incompetence of the RCMP’s upper management that allowed this to go on for so long,” he said.

“He is innocent until proven guilty. But, short of that, if he did violate his position, he should be held accountable, like anybody else.”

READ MORE: Lawyer says RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse

The RCMP has called the incidents “disturbing” but says its managers were unaware.

The man spoke of the shame felt when discussing the examinations.

“In the base one night, I was describing how my physical exam went with guys from across the country, expecting to hear similar stories,” he said.

“I was surprised to learn that nobody else had had one. They gave me these incredulous looks on their face and started laughing.”

Police in Halifax say no charges have been laid.

The investigation continues.