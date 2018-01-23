RCMP estimates doctor allegedly sexually abused ‘dozens’ of forces members

The head of the RCMP in Nova Scotia estimates that there are “multiples of dozens” of complainants against a doctor who police are investigating over claims of sexually assaulting RCMP officers and applicants over a 22-year period.

The doctor — who has yet to be named — is alleged to have sexually assaulted RCMP officers and applicants during medical examinations and periodic health assessments at the RCMP’s health services office in Bedford, N.S., between 1981 and 2003.

Assistant-commissioner Brian Brennan says that he expects many people to come forward in the next few months.

“We do know that there are people currently, and who have served, that would have dealt with this individual that are stationed across this country,” Brennan said Tuesday.

“It’s a substantial (number of people who have come forward with allegations). Right now we’re talking multiples of dozens in that regard.”

Brennan says the doctor involved in the allegations was an employee of the RCMP.

“It’s disheartening to know that someone we put our faith into, to look after people, has let us down, let those people down,” said Brennan.

According to Brennan, higher-ups in the Mounties did not know about the allegations until they were informed of the reports before November of last year.

“To my knowledge, no information has been brought up to senior management of the RCMP in any regard,” Brennan said.

“These people who are the victims of the sexual assaults and the survivors, it’s for them to find the comfort zone to come forward. Maybe only now they’re finding the confidence and strength to come forward.”

Const. Carol McIsaac, a spokesperson with Halifax Regional Police (HRP), said that the force was first notified of the alleged incidents on Jan. 19. The RCMP have begun to refer additional complaints to Halifax.

“We’ve received numerous complaints over the last several days,” McIsaac told Global News on Tuesday.

“We expect to probably receive more and we’re encouraging anybody that was victimized as a result of these incidents to come forward to us, and make the complaint and we’ll go forward with the investigation.”

McIsaac would not provide a figure on how many complaints have been received.

Assistant-commissioner Stephen White, the force’s acting chief human resources officer, said in an email obtained by Global News, that the allegations involved a doctor who conducted recruitment medical examinations and periodic health assessments on members.

“We understand that the individual has retired from practising medicine,” White wrote in the email.