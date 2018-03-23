Newfoundland police investigating ‘historic’ allegations of sexual assault by RCMP doctor

Newfoundland police are investigating what they call “historic” allegations of sexual assault by an RCMP doctor dating back to 1981.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) say individuals came forward with complaints after reports that an investigation was being carried out by Halifax Regional Police involving allegations of sexual assault by a physician while conducting medical examinations on RCMP candidates.

As first reported by Global News, Halifax police are investigating claims which are alleged to have occurred at the RCMP health services office in Bedford, N.S., between 1981 and 2003.

As of March 16, the number of complaints filed with the Halifax police has risen to more than 100.

Donald MacLeod Campbell, the Halifax doctor, has been accused of inappropriate and unnecessary breast, gynecological and rectal examinations.

Campbell refused to comment when asked about the alleged procedures but told Global News he was only doing a normal exam and filling out forms.

Campbell worked for the RCMP until 2003. The retired doctor also had a family practice at a medical clinic in Albro Lake, N.S.

The RNC say that they have yet to lay charges and that their investigation is ongoing.

“We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the general public,” the police force said in a press release.

The RNC are now asking anyone who believes they were sexually assaulted or anybody who is a victim of any sexual assault to report it to the RNC by calling 729-8000.

— With files from Ross Lord