Saskatoon judge grants bail to man charged with trafficking fentanyl

A provincial court judge granted bail to one of three men accused of drug trafficking after a series of overdoses from suspected fentanyl-laced cocaine in Saskatoon.

Azam Kabani, 19, was released on $7500 cash bail Wednesday, though the reasons behind the judge’s decision can’t be reported due to a publication ban.

He faces several drug trafficking and weapons charges related to what police suspect is fentanyl-laced cocaine, which led to six overdoses on Mar 10.

Three people died.

“Pending a trial, it is normal for people in Canada to be released on conditions and this case was no exception,” said Kabani’s defence lawyer Mark Brayford.

His co-accused Japmanjot Grewal, 21, and Shervin Beeharry, 19, are scheduled to appear at later dates.

“My client will definitely be pleading not guilty to these charges and having a trial,” Brayford said.

A trial is likely about six to twelve months away, Brayford said, adding Kabani will spend the time living with his father in B.C.

Under other conditions, Kabani isn’t allowed in Saskatchewan unless for court, can’t own a smartphone, must abide by a curfew and can’t contact the co-accused.

According to police, Kabani and Beeharry are from Burnaby, B.C. and Grewal is from Calgary.

Officers continue to investigate the overdose deaths and homicide-related charges are possible.

Police have made the unprecedented move of putting out a suspect drug dealer’s phone number and street name and asking anyone who may have bought drugs from him to turn them in to police headquarters.

As of Wednesday, police had not received any drugs.