March 20, 2018 5:01 pm
Updated: March 20, 2018 5:05 pm

Man with a handgun robs Vernon liquor store

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

A masked man armed with a handgun robbed a Vernon Liquor store Friday night.

Vernon RCMP are hoping a sharp-eyed person will recognize a blurry photo of an armed robber.

The man allegedly produced a black handgun to rob a Stickle Road liquor store of an undisclosed amount of cash just before 11:00 p.m. Friday.

“Officers were unable to locate their suspect, however, located clothing a short distance away which is believed to belong to the suspect,” says Cst. Kelly Brett.

“The clothing that was seized will be analyzed for a DNA profile which will aid police in hopefully identifying a suspect.”

The man, who had a bandanna covering his face, is average height and 45-50 years old.

The words “Metal Mulisha” were on the front and back of his black, hooded sweater. His black and grey ball cap had “Snap-on” written on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

