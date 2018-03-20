Man with a handgun robs Vernon liquor store

Vernon RCMP are hoping a sharp-eyed person will recognize a blurry photo of an armed robber.

The man allegedly produced a black handgun to rob a Stickle Road liquor store of an undisclosed amount of cash just before 11:00 p.m. Friday.

“Officers were unable to locate their suspect, however, located clothing a short distance away which is believed to belong to the suspect,” says Cst. Kelly Brett.

“The clothing that was seized will be analyzed for a DNA profile which will aid police in hopefully identifying a suspect.”

The man, who had a bandanna covering his face, is average height and 45-50 years old.

The words “Metal Mulisha” were on the front and back of his black, hooded sweater. His black and grey ball cap had “Snap-on” written on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.