March 16, 2018 3:58 pm

Drug trafficking charges for driver of stolen vehicle in Saskatoon

The driver of a stolen vehicle in Saskatoon is also charged with drug trafficking.

A man who tried to evade Saskatoon police officers in a stolen vehicle is now facing drug trafficking charges.

The officers spotted the stolen Kia Sportage in the early Friday morning in the 1200-block of Avenue H North.

Police said the driver refused to stop and tire deflation devices were used at 33rd Street and Idylwyld Drive to stop the vehicle.

The driver then fled on foot but was caught in a nearby parking lot.

Officers said they seized crystal meth, fentanyl, brass knuckles, and packaging typically used for drug dealing.

The 32-year-old man is also charged with evading police, driving while disqualified, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of stolen property.

He is scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace.

