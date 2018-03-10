Changing clocks means changing smoke alarm batteries too

The Montreal Fire Department is reminding residents to change the batteries in their smoke alarms when the clocks go forward for daylight time.

“It’s a way to remind people to change the batteries of their smoke alarm two times a year at least,” said department spokesperson Louise Desrochers.

Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, where in Montreal the clocks move forward an hour. And that means fire awareness exercises like this one. Something I didn't know: in a fire most toxic fumes are above the waist. But some are just above floor level. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/yyi7KNbjgO — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 10, 2018

The clocks move forward Sunday, March 11, at 2 a.m.. Twice every year, firefighters try to get Montrealers to change their smoke alarm batteries at the same time the clocks change. There are around 1,000 fires on the Island of Montreal every year, and about 10 of them are fatal.

“I don’t really think about it on a daily basis,” said Mariana Salazar Duque, who works near a Cote-des-Neiges installation the fire department set up to talk to people.

“So I guess it’s good that every time we change our schedules we change the batteries in our smoke detectors.”

Mariana Salazar Duque, was at the Montreal Fire Department installation in Cote-des-Neiges today and says she's generally the one in her family responsible for changing the smoke alarm batteries out in her family's house. Fire Dept. says to do this twice yearly. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/9cupM4V3Kt — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 10, 2018

Electric smoke alarms should be changed every decade, and Desrosier said people should know if the power fails, that smoke alarm will not stop working. She also recommended putting an alarm in bedrooms if the occupants sleep with the door closed, and to put at least one alarm on each floor.