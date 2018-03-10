Royal MTC Artistic Director set to close curtain on 30 year career

The longest-serving Artistic Director of Canada’s oldest regional theatre is preparing to retire.

Steven Schipper has announced his retirement from Royal Mountain Theatre Company after 30 years behind the controls. The 2018/2019 season will be his last, which will mean exactly three decades spent growing the Royal MTC’s audience, programming and community.

“Since his appointment in 1989, his devotion to contemporary and classic theatre has enhanced the artistic landscape locally, nationally and internationally,” a Royal MTC release said.

Schipper is responsible for many different feats throughout his career, including the growth of the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival, the introduction of the Master Playwright Festival, the renovation of the John Hirsch Mainstage and Tom Hendry Warehouse Theatres in Winnipeg and countless Canadian and world premieres.

In 2007, Schipper was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from the University of Winnipeg.

In 2012, he was appointed to the Order of Canada for his contributions to Canadian Theatre and received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.

A celebration to honor Schipper’s contributions will be held in May of 2019.