Entertainment
March 10, 2018 12:49 pm
Updated: March 10, 2018 12:55 pm

Royal MTC Artistic Director set to close curtain on 30 year career

By Reporter  Global News

Steven Schipper has been at the Royal MTC for almost 30 years. (Manuel Sousa)

Courtesy: Royal MTC
A A

The longest-serving Artistic Director of Canada’s oldest regional theatre is preparing to retire.

Steven Schipper has announced his retirement from Royal Mountain Theatre Company after 30 years behind the controls. The 2018/2019 season will be his last, which will mean exactly three decades spent growing the Royal MTC’s audience, programming and community.

“Since his appointment in 1989, his devotion to contemporary and classic theatre has enhanced the artistic landscape locally, nationally and internationally,” a Royal MTC release said.

Schipper is responsible for many different feats throughout his career, including the growth of the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival, the introduction of the Master Playwright Festival, the renovation of the John Hirsch Mainstage and Tom Hendry Warehouse Theatres in Winnipeg and countless Canadian and world premieres.

9. Steven Schipper _preview

Steven Schipper started at the Royal MTC in 1989.

Courtesy: Royal MTC
8. Erica Ehm, Jim Millan, Steven Schipper, 1992-1993_Unidentified Human Remains and the Nature of True Love_preview

Erica Ehm, Jim Millan and Steven Schipper in 1992.

Courtesy: Royal MTC
11. Steven and Students_preview

Steven Schipper and some of his students.

Courtesy: Royal MTC

In 2007, Schipper was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from the University of Winnipeg.

In 2012, he was appointed to the Order of Canada for his contributions to Canadian Theatre and received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.

A celebration to honor Schipper’s contributions will be held in May of 2019.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
artistic director
Manitoba
Play
Royal MTC
Theatre
winnipeg
Winnipeg Theatre

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News