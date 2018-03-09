N.S. seniors advocate says creation of 1,000 nursing home beds ‘minimum’ needed

Calls for an increase in the number of nursing home beds in Nova Scotia continue to be levelled at Premier Stephen McNeil who remains defensive of his government’s support for in-home care.

“What we’ve heard from Nova Scotians is that they want to stay home as long as possible,” McNeil told reporters Friday. “It’s what Nova Scotians told us to address first.”

In question period, where NDP Leader Gary Burrill once again brought up the issue, McNeil indicated during his government’s tenure the waitlist for a nursing home bed has decreased thanks to their investments in home care.

His assertions don’t carry much weight in Burrill’s opinion though as keeping a loved one at home isn’t an option for all families.

“Everyone agrees home care is a vitally, vitally important service, it’s a major part of the picture,” said Burrill. “But everyone also who understands anything about aging knows there is a very significant population for whom home care does not meet the needs.”

Former health minister and current PC MLA Chris d’Entremont indicated the province is yet to provide an update on its Continuing Care Strategy, due last year.

Even still, he says the difficulties being experienced by those with loved ones requiring long-term care are obvious.

“A lot of the calls that we get as MLAs now, are basically families advocating for their loved ones that are sitting in a hospital now looking for their first placement,” he explained.

“We know from the people who study this professionally, Accreditation Canada, our own auditor general, that this is having a very negative effect on the operation of our hospitals,” said Burrill.

“So certainly, it’s well past time for the government to make a move.”

Chairperson for Advocates for Care of the Elderly Gary MacLeod said with a waitlist topping 1,000 names, that number would be a good goal for the provincial government to immediately begin working toward.

“I believe that should be the minimum that should be created,” MacLeod said.

MacLeod is also advocating for an increase in support for nursing home staff to ensure the challenge brought with an increase in beds is adequately mitigated.

“There has to be a higher level of training and there has to be more caregivers in nursing homes because what they’re getting now is certainly not enough.”

