Suddenly slumping Manitoba Moose suffer 5th loss in last 6 games

WINNIPEG – It’s been a rough start to the eight game homestand for the Manitoba Moose.

The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Moose for the second straight game with a 5-0 victory on Saturday at Bell MTS Place. The Moose have lost five of their last six games but two of those defeats came after the end of regulation time.

Dominic Turgeon had the natural hat trick in the win for Grand Rapids. Former Jets forward Eric Tangradi and Ben Street had the other markers for the Griffins. Jared Coreau made 38 saves for his second consecutive shutout against the Moose. The Griffins defeated the Moose 1-0 on Thursday to open the homestand for Manitoba.

Jamie Phillips allowed five goals on 42 shots in making his fourth consecutive start in goal with Eric Comrie and Michael Hutchinson both still up with the Jets. The Moose finished the night 0-for-4 on the man advantage.

The announced attendance was 4,410.

The Moose will next play a rare weekday afternoon game. Manitoba hosts the Milwaukee Admirals at 2:00 pm on Monday for Louis Riel Day.

