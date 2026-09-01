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Sports

Winnipeg Jets sign Altona’s Cole Kehler to be full-time EBUG

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted September 1, 2026 6:55 pm
1 min read
Cole Kehler with the Manitoba Moose. View image in full screen
Cole Kehler with the Manitoba Moose. Manitoba Moose
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The Winnipeg Jets have their first full-time emergency backup goalie.

The Jets announced the signing of Altona’s Cole Kehler to be their full-time emergency backup or EBUG for the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played professionally since 2022 after brief stints in the AHL and the ECHL. He most recently suited up for the Altona Maroons of the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League from 2022-2024.

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Kehler appeared in three games for the Manitoba Moose in the COVID-shortened 2020-2021 campaign and attended Jets training camp on two occasions. (2017 & 2020)

He also spent time in the Los Angeles Kings organization after playing in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks and the Kamloops Blazers.

In the past, NHL teams used several players as their EBUG, but under the updated collective bargaining agreement, each team must designate an EBUG who travels with the club for all home and away games.

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To be eligible, goalies can’t have any NHL experience or played more than 80 professional games.

Kehler has appeared in a total of 64 pro contests.

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