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Sports

Raptors to retire Kyle Lowry’s No. 7 on Jan. 10

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2026 10:11 am
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will retire Kyle Lowry’s No. 7 following their Jan. 10 game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lowry will become the second player in franchise history to have his number raised to the rafters at Scotiabank Arena, joining Vince Carter.

The 40-year-old retired in July after signing a one-day contract with Toronto to end his 20-year NBA career as a Raptor.

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“I’ve been looking forward to this moment for years. I always said that Toronto is home, and that I’d retire a Raptor, and to see my No. 7 go up in that building is going to mean everything to me,” Lowry said in a statement.

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“We built something special here — my teammates, the organization, the city and the fans, and all of Canada. We became champions together, and to be able to share this night with all of them, and with my family, is going to mean a lot to me.”

Lowry spent nine seasons in Toronto and helped the Raptors win their first NBA championship in 2019.

The six-time all-star is the franchise’s career leader in assists, steals and three-pointers.

Toronto will also celebrate Lowry with special events at home games against Minnesota on Jan. 7 and Utah on Jan. 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026.

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