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Sports

Matthews reflects on Maple Leafs’ summer of change

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2026 1:23 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – Auston Matthews wanted to take his time.

The Maple Leafs were coming off their worst season in a decade — and his career — and change was afoot.

Following a summer of seismic shifts across the organization, Toronto’s captain is all-in ahead of the new season.

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Matthews spoke to the media Wednesday as the Original Six franchise opened training camp with physicals, and gave new general manager John Chayka a thumbs up after a frantic 19-week sprint since taking charge in May.

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The star centre, coming off surgery to repair a serious knee injury, says the GM has made “some great changes” to a roster that now includes two-time Stanley Cup winner Sergei Bobrovsky in goal, defenceman Darren Raddysh and No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna, along with head coach Jim Hiller.

The Maple Leafs, who finished last in the Atlantic Division in 2025-26 with just 78 points, open the regular season Sept. 29 at home against the Montreal Canadiens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026.

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